By Dan Levine
| SAN FRANCISCO, March 12
SAN FRANCISCO, March 12 A former partner at
Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers kept an even demeanor on
Thursday as the venture firm's lawyers finished a cross
examination that has portrayed her decision to sue for gender
discrimination as highly opportunistic.
Ellen Pao faced several questions about whether money was
her motivation for suing in 2012, and whether she was a divisive
figure at the firm. The trial has helped sparked a broad
discussion about gender in Silicon Valley.
To win, Pao must seem capable, but not defensive, employment
lawyers say. Kleiner's lawyers have tried to show she lacked the
qualifications to advance without questioning her so harshly
that they lose the jury's sympathy.
While Pao rarely smiled during the cross examination, she
did not become combative and acknowledged several statements
that cast her in an unflattering light. Kleiner attorney Lynne
Hermle probed whether Pao had magnified her problems at the firm
in one of the final questions.
"Did you say it was your belief that the only negative thing
that happened to you at Kleiner, that did not occur because of
retaliation, was being hit by a cab?" Hermle asked.
"I may have said that," Pao said.
Into the third week of this case, Kleiner's cross
examination of Pao marks the first time that she has been on the
defensive about her 7-year tenure at the firm, best known for
backing Amazon.com Inc, Google Inc, and other
well-known technology companies.
Earlier on Thursday in San Francisco Superior Court, Judge
Harold Kahn rejected a request from Kleiner that it be allowed
to introduce evidence about financial difficulties Pao and her
husband suffered around the time she filed her lawsuit.
On Wednesday, Hermle pointed out that Pao had hired an
employment lawyer and sought a 10-figure settlement from Kleiner
before writing a memo to colleagues at the firm about problems
women faced at the firm.
The case is Pao v. Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers LLC,
CGC-12-520719, in California Superior Court, in the County of
San Francisco.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Christian Plumb)