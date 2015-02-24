By Sarah McBride and Dan Levine
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 24 Kleiner Perkins Caufield &
Byers, the investment firm that has backed tech companies from
Google to Amazon, will defend itself in court on Tuesday in a
closely watched gender discrimination case that could lay open
the inner workings of venture capital.
Former Kleiner partner Ellen Pao accuses the firm of holding
her back from a promotion and better compensation after she
complained about harassment by a male partner. Kleiner has
denied the accusations of discrimination and retaliation, and
says Pao underperformed her peers. Both sides are expected to
make opening statements on Tuesday in San Francisco Superior
Court.
The case helped spark a broad and ongoing discussion in
Silicon Valley about sexism. Since Pao filed her suit in 2012,
female employees at Pantheon Ventures Ltd and CMEA, two
other venture firms, and a co-founder at Tinder filed similar
suits that were later settled.
Last month, a former girlfriend sued venture capitalist Joe
Lonsdale for sexual assault and harassment. Lonsdale has denied
those allegations and accused the woman of defamation.
Many big technology firms have released statistics showing
the percentage of their employees who are female hovers at
around 30 percent. They blame in part a dearth of qualified
women to hire, but many critics say the firms are not doing
enough to attract and retain women.
In her lawsuit Pao - now interim chief executive at social
news service reddit - said her standing at Kleiner deteriorated
after she ended a brief affair with another partner who has also
since left the firm. Her career hit the slow track after he and
the firm started retaliating against her, she said in court
filings.
Kleiner says Pao did not deserve a promotion and the better
compensation that would have come with it. The firm says it has
two senior women partners, more than most venture firms in
Silicon Valley.
Pao is seeking as much as $16 million from the firm, a
lawyer for Kleiner Perkins has said. Kleiner could cite Pao's
current compensation at reddit to rebut her claim that she
missed out on income by not moving upward at the venture firm.
The case is Pao v. Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers LLC,
CGC-12-520719, in California Superior Court, in the County of
San Francisco.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride. Editing by Andre Grenon)