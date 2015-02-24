(Adds Kleiner firm opening statement)
By Sarah McBride and Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 24 Kleiner Perkins Caufield &
Byers, the investment firm that has backed tech companies from
Google to Amazon, fired a woman junior partner after she
complained of gender discrimination, her lawyer said at trial on
Tuesday.
Former Kleiner partner Ellen Pao accuses the firm of denying
her promotions after she complained about harassment by a male
partner. The case helped spark a broad discussion in Silicon
Valley about sexism.
In San Francisco Superior Court on Tuesday, Pao's lawyer
Alan Exelrod said in his opening statement that Kleiner had
promoted only one woman to senior investing partner by 2011,
despite more than 40 years in business.
"Was there a level playing field for Ellen Pao at Kleiner
Perkins?" Exelrod said to the jury. "We will prove to you in
this case that there was not."
Kleiner attorney Lynne Hermle said, however, that the firm
excels at recruiting female executives and investing in
businesses founded by women. The reason Pao was not promoted,
Hermle said, is because she did not have the skills to be an
investing partner.
"She did not come close," Hermle said.
Since Pao filed her lawsuit in 2012, women employees at
Pantheon Ventures Ltd and CMEA, two other venture firms,
and a co-founder at Tinder filed similar suits that were later
settled.
In her lawsuit, Pao, now interim chief executive at social
news service reddit, said her standing at Kleiner deteriorated
after she ended a brief affair with a colleague, Ajit Nazre, who
has also since left the firm.
Nazre could not be reached for comment and has not spoken
publicly about the case.
In court, Exelrod said Nazre subsequently lured another
female Kleiner advisor, Trae Vassallo, to New York for a
purported business meeting. Nazre eventually propositioned
Vassallo, appearing at her hotel door in a bathrobe, but
Vassallo rebuffed him and then told Pao. Vassallo is scheduled
to testify.
But Hermle said Kleiner partner John Doerr, a Google board
member, has been "on a mission" to advance women in tech. Pao
tries to "twist facts, circumstances and events" to support her
contention of a conspiracy of gender bias at Kleiner, Hermle
said.
Pao is seeking as much as $16 million from the firm, a
lawyer for Kleiner Perkins has said. Kleiner could cite Pao's
current compensation at reddit to rebut her claim that she
missed out on income by not moving upward at the venture firm.
The case is Pao v. Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers LLC,
CGC-12-520719, in California Superior Court, in the County of
San Francisco.
(Editing by Grant McCool)