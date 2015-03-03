By Sarah McBride and Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, March 3 Venture capitalist John
Doerr, credited with backing Amazon.com Inc, Google Inc
and many other technology companies, is set to testify
on Tuesday in a gender discrimination trial involving his firm,
Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.
Doerr, viewed as the firm's leader, is likely to discuss his
treatment of former partner Ellen Pao, his chief of staff before
she joined the firm's digital team and then suing the firm in
2012. Whether Kleiner failed to support women as much as men is
a key point of contention in the case, which has helped spark an
ongoing discussion about sexism in Silicon Valley.
In the suit, Pao alleges she suffered discrimination and
retaliation after ending a brief 2006 affair with another
partner, Ajit Nazre.
She told senior partner Ray Lane about the affair in 2007,
saying she could put it behind her and work with Nazre.
Nazre was promoted to senior partner in 2008 and the
situation worsened, she has said in filings. Pao says other
partners eventually engaged in discriminatory conduct too,
leading her to miss out on a key promotion.
The firm has vehemently denied Pao's allegations. Kleiner's
lawyer, Lynne Hermle, said in court last week that the firm
treated women fairly and didn't promote Pao because she lacked
talent.
"She did not come close," to the qualifications needed to
take on a more senior role, Hermle said.
But Pao's attorney, Alan Exelrod, said the firm
systematically failed to promote women to senior investing
partner. He said Pao excelled at her work, including lining up
patent firm RPX as an investment. The company raised $160
million in an initial public offering just three years after
Kleiner's investment.
"Was there a level playing field for Ellen Pao at Kleiner
Perkins?" Exelrod said to the jury. "We will prove to you in
this case that there was not."
Doerr, 63, joined Kleiner Perkins in 1980 after years
working at Intel. He is known for championing green energy, an
area with a mixed track record for the firm. Successes like Nest
Labs, the thermostat company bought by Google for $3.2
billion last year, have been tempered by disappointments such as
the bankruptcy of hybrid automaker Fisker.
The case is Pao v. Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers LLC,
CGC-12-520719, in California Superior Court, in the County of
San Francisco.
