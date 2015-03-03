(Add testimony, details)
By Sarah McBride and Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, March 3 Venture capitalist John
Doerr on Tuesday sought to fend off allegations of sexism at his
firm, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, in testimony in a gender
discrimination lawsuit targeting the firm.
Doerr, viewed as the firm's leader, answered questions on
why he noted the parental status of women, not men, in business
emails, and whether he had said a male partner "needed a win" as
a reason to keep him on a key board.
Whether the firm supported women as much as men is a major
point of contention in the case, which has helped spark a broad
and ongoing discussion about sexism in Silicon Valley.
In the suit, former Kleiner partner Ellen Pao alleges she
suffered discrimination and retaliation after ending a brief
affair in 2006 with another partner, Ajit Nazre.
In one case, involving a new fund in China, Doerr said he
did not recall why he had noted in an email that a partner there
was a mother but failed to note that at least one of the male
partners was a father. He also said he could not remember why he
had noted in an email that another potential hire might wish to
become a mother.
Another incident involved partner Randy Komisar's board seat
at patent company RPX, a firm Pao had championed as an
investment for Kleiner and whose board she asked to join.
Doerr testified, "Randy needed a win, Kleiner needed a win,
everybody needs wins. I could use some wins." Pao did not
receive a seat on RPX's board although she was responsible for
the firm's investment in RPX.
for the firm's investment in RPX.
Doerr answered questions about his efforts to keep Pao at
the firm, in 2007, when she said she planned to leave, and in
2009, when she discussed becoming a general partner at Google
Ventures.
At the time, Pao described herself as Doerr's "surrogate
daughter," while Doerr said he was "delighted" with her
contributions.
Meanwhile, Doerr, who said he had initially wanted to fire
Nazre over the affair after learning about it in 2007, agreed to
keep him at the firm after Nazre and Pao said the two could work
together. But the firm docked Nazre's bonus.
"The biggest punishment was I told him I had lost confidence
in his ability to be a leader at the firm," Doerr said. The next
year, Nazre was promoted to senior partner.
Kleiner's lawyer, Lynne Hermle, is expected to examine Doerr
later Tuesday.
The firm has vehemently denied Pao's allegations. Hermle
said in court last week that the firm treated women fairly and
did not promote Pao because she lacked talent.
But Pao's attorney, Alan Exelrod, said the firm
systematically failed to promote women to senior investing
partner. He said Pao excelled at her work, including lining up
patent firm RPX as an investment. The company raised $160
million in an initial public offering just three years after
Kleiner's investment.
Doerr joined Kleiner Perkins in 1980 after six years working
at Intel. He is known for championing green energy, an area with
a mixed track record for the firm. Successes like Nest Labs, the
thermostat company bought by Google for $3.2 billion
last year, have been tempered by disappointments such as the
bankruptcy of hybrid automaker Fisker.
The case is Pao v. Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers LLC,
CGC-12-520719, in California Superior Court, in the County of
San Francisco.
(Editing by Christian Plumb)