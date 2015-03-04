(Adds detail on Doerr's examination by the defense lawyer)
By Sarah McBride and Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, March 3 Venture capitalist John
Doerr on Tuesday sought to fend off allegations of sexism at his
firm, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, in a gender
discrimination lawsuit targeting the firm, insisting he had been
a strong advocate for women there.
Doerr, viewed as the firm's leader, talked up his backing of
women as both venture capitalists and entrepreneurs. But he also
had to handle questions - from whether he had denied former
Kleiner Perkins partner Ellen Pao a company board seat because
she was pregnant to whether he had said she had "a female chip
on her shoulder."
Whether the firm supported women as much as men is a major
point of contention in the case, which has helped spark a broad
and ongoing discussion about sexism in Silicon Valley.
Pao brought suit in 2012, alleging she suffered
discrimination and retaliation after ending a brief affair in
2006 with another partner, Ajit Nazre.
"Almost always, women are better leaders than men," Doerr
told the court, saying he was "a strong advocate" for women and
for Pao.
Earlier in the day, Pao's lawyer, had asked questions
concerning RPX, a company in which Pao had led a highly
profitable investment for Kleiner Perkins, and on whose board
she wanted to sit. Doerr said he had not denied her the board
seat because she was pregnant but because another partner was
more qualified to serve on the board.
He also denied telling an outside investigator hired by
Kleiner that Pao had "a female chip on her shoulder," a comment
recorded in documents from the investigator.
Pao and Doerr agreed the two initially had a good
relationship, with Pao at one point calling Doerr a "surrogate
father" and Doerr testifying he gave her gifts such as a bicycle
and a vacation.
But their relationship deteriorated over the years. After
Pao told senior partners at the firm in 2007 about the
then-ended relationship, she and Nazre said they could work
together. But Pao said Nazre started cutting her out of
important meetings and decisions.
The discriminatory conduct toward her spread over the years
to other partners, Pao alleges, leading her to miss out on a key
promotion.
Doerr testified Tuesday he had initially wanted to fire
Nazre over the affair, but agreed to keep him at the firm, with
Nazre losing a portion of his bonus.
"The biggest punishment was I told him I had lost confidence
in his ability to be a leader at the firm," Doerr said. The next
year, Nazre was promoted to senior partner. Nazre left the firm
in 2012.
The firm has vehemently denied Pao's allegations. Kleiner's
lawyer, Lynne Hermle, said in court last week that the firm
treated women fairly and did not promote Pao because she lacked
talent.
But Pao's attorney, Alan Exelrod, said the firm
systematically failed to promote women to senior investing
partner. He said Pao excelled at her work,
The case is Pao v. Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers LLC,
CGC-12-520719, in California Superior Court, in the County of
San Francisco.
(Editing by Christian Plumb and Steve Orlofsky)