By Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 7 Venture-capital firm
Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers has appealed a California
judge's decision that an employment discrimination lawsuit
brought by one of its partners should stay in court rather than
move to arbitration as Kleiner had requested.
The appeal, which was expected and could take months, seems
likely to keep one of Silicon Valley's higher-profile cases in
the public eye for now. The lawsuit, brought by Kleiner Partner
Ellen Pao, has become the talk of the Bay Area, inspiring debate
on its merits as well as the broader question of sexism in the
technology industry.
Kleiner's attorney, Lynne Hermle, filed a one-page appeal on
July 24, but the documents were not processed until this month,
court records show. The court will request a brief outlining her
arguments for appeal at a later stage, Hermle said by email.
Hermle argued in lower court that Pao had signed agreements
to arbitrate disputes, but Pao's attorney, Alan Exelrod, said
the agreements were with individual funds managed by Kleiner.
Pao's lawsuit is against the firm as a whole.
At the time of the July hearing where Superior Court Judge
Harold Kahn told Hermle he disagreed with her arguments, Kleiner
said it was disappointed with the decision and said arbitration
would be faster and more efficient than a court case.
Pao's lawsuit paints a picture of a firm where complaints
against harassment went ignored, where a senior partner
suggested that marrying the alleged harasser might be the
solution to Pao's difficulties, and where women were labeled
"buzz" kills.
In response, Kleiner characterized Pao as an underperforming
partner who never told the firm she was unhappy with her
treatment by male colleagues.
Kleiner Perkins, founded in 1972, has backed big-name firms
such as online retailer Amazon.com Inc, gaming company
Electronic Arts Inc, biotechnology company Genentech,
browser company Netscape, information-technology company Sun
Microsystems and gaming company Zynga Inc.
The case in Court of Appeal of the State of California is
Ellen Pao v Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers LLC and Does 1-20,
case no. A136090.