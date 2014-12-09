Dec 09Klepierre SA :

* Says Corio NV held on Dec. 8 Extraordinary General Meeting, in connection with the offer to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Corio by Klepierre

* Says the Corio shareholders approved all the resolutions on the agenda

* Says Corio shareholders approved the amendment of the articles of association of Corio in connection with the proposed cross-border merger between Corio and Klepierre and the merger, both with the required majority of at least 66.67 percent of the votes cast

* Says the minimum acceptance level of the offer will be 80 percent (and not 95 percent) of the issued share capital of Corio at the last day of acceptance period on Jan. 8, 2015

* Any Corio Shareholder that voted against the merger has the statutory right to elect not to become a shareholder of Klepierre at the occasion of the merger and file a request for compensation in cash with Corio

