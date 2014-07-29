* Klepierre to buy Corio for agreed 7.2 bln euros inc debt
* Offering 1.14 shares for each Corio share
* Savings seen at 60 mln euros
(Adds quotes, details)
By Anthony Deutsch and James Regan
PARIS/ AMSTERDAM, July 29 French shopping mall
operator Klepierre is to buy Dutch group Corio
for an agreed 7.2 billion euros ($9.7 billion)
including debt, in a move which it said would create Europe's
biggest pure-play retail property company.
Klepierre is offering 1.14 shares for each Corio share,
implying a 15.6 percent premium on Corio's share price on
Monday, the companies said in a joint statement. Shares in both
stocks were suspended on Tuesday.
Klepierre will provide three out of four board members at
the combined company, Laurent Morel, chairman of the executive
board of Klepierre, told journalists on a conference call.
The deal will create a group with a stock market value of
over 10 billion euros ($13 billion) and boost earnings from the
first year, with potential combined savings of 60 million euros,
the companies said.
The increased mall portfolio will help Klepierre compete
with Unibail-Rodamco, another French-Dutch shopping
mall operator which is currently Europe's biggest listed
property company.
Klepierre, with a portfolio of 14 billion euros across 13
European countries, will expand by adding Corio's operations in
Italy, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Spain, Portugal and
Turkey. The Dutch company has 57 shopping centres, offering
space to more than 5,000 retailers.
"We are building Europe's No. 1 pure player retail company,"
said Morel. "We are offering unique, exceptional portfolios of
the leading shopping centers in Europe. Nobody can beat that."
With retail sales recovering slowly after years of decline
across much of Europe, shopping mall operators are competing
hard to attract fast growing brands such as fashion retailer
Primark to generate revenue growth.
Morel expects large retail clients to be drawn by "the size
of the portfolio, the location of the assets - all leading
assets in major cities and regions in Europe."
After selling off roughly 4 billion euros in non-core assets
over the past 2-1/2 years, Morel said the company would continue
to divest businesses, but declined to give specifics.
Exane BNP Paribas said the deal was a good indication for
continued corporate activity and consolidation in the European
real estate sector.
"First, size seems to matter in retail," it said in a
trading note. "We see operational and cost benefits to having a
combined portfolio of 21 billion euros. Second, we believe that
Corio is a good fit with Klépierre, with a stronger portfolio in
Italy and exposure to new countries such as Germany."
Corio was advised by Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs, while
its main shareholder APG was advised by Morgan Stanley.
Klepierre was advised by BNP and Lazard.
(1 US dollar = 0.7445 euro)
(Additional reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus
and Mark Potter)