By Lionel Laurent and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier

PARIS, July 24 French property group Klepierre , which is mainly invested in shopping centres in Europe, on Tuesday trimmed its outlook for full-year revenue growth after speeding up the planned sale of malls and offices to cut debt.

Klepierre, whose key shareholders are U.S.-based Simon Property Group and French bank BNP Paribas, said it expected rental income to grow 3 to 4 percent this year instead of its previous target of circa 4 percent.

"This is due to the accelerated disposal programme," Chief Executive Laurent Morel told a conference call.

The company will still hit its targets on a like-for-like basis; it also reiterated expectations of a slight increase in net current cash flow per share for 2012.

Against the backdrop of a stagnating European economy, Klepierre posted six-month rental revenue growth of 4 percent at its shopping malls, with rising tenant sales at France, Scandinavia and Central Europe offsetting declines in trouble-spot countries like Italy and Spain.

Similar trends were seen at larger rival Unibail-Rodamco , which is focusing on big malls that perform whatever the economic weather.

Klepierre is selling assets to cut debt and said it had sold or agreed to sell slightly more assets than expected in the first half, at 520 million euros ($628.42 million). CE O Mo rel told journalists that there were currently no plans to raise the overall target of 1 billion euros in sales by 2013.

Net current cash flow per share for the first six months of 2012 was flat at 0.99 euros compared to the same period in 2011 after dividend payout.

SIMON'S SHAREHOLDING

Asked whether there were any plans for Simon Property Group to increase its 28.7 percent stake in Klepierre, which it bought earlier this year from BNP Paribas, Morel would only say that there was a standstill agreement until March 201 3.

BNP holds 22.2 percent of Klepierre and there is speculation that it will one day fully exit the subsidiary.

At a separate event, Simon Property Group's David Simon, who has been appointed head of Klepierre's supervisory board, said that there had been plenty of benefits already from Simon's investment - cheaper cost of debt, meetings with brands like Apple - but that nothing had been decided.

"We're going to get $55 million added cash flow while we decide whether we love this company," Simon s aid at a c onference call with analysts. "Who knows what we do with this investment."

Simon is the largest U.S. owner of malls and outlet centers .

($1 = 0.8275 euros) (Additional reporting by Ilaina Jonas in New York, Editing by Caroline Jacobs)