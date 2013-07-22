BRIEF-Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg
* Fresenius said to weigh a bid for U.S. generics maker Akorn - Bloomberg Source text: http://bit.ly/2nM2sKg
PARIS, July 22 French real-estate group Klepierre, co-owned by Simon Property and BNP Paribas , said it was targeting higher-than-expected cash flows this year as its shopping malls resist Europe's slowdown.
Klepierre said rental income from its mall-focused portfolio grew by 2.8 percent in the first half of 2013, helped by prime assets in Western Europe and Scandinavia. Net current cash flow per share is now expected to grow by at least 3 percent for all of 2013, compared with a previous target of up to 2.5 percent.
Klepierre is benefiting from a strategy of selling some of its French shopping centres and offices while refurbishing and extending others to lift rental profits. It has also lifted profits by cutting its cost of funding with new credit lines. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Christian Plumb)
NEW YORK, April 7 Data analytics firm Qlik Technologies is in the market with a US$1.07bn loan refinancing that is expected to halve the interest margin on a highly leveraged loan that it raised from direct lenders less than a year ago to finance its US$3bn sale to private equity firm Thoma Bravo.