UPDATE 2-Jeff Immelt to retire as GE CEO, Flannery to succeed
June 12 General Electric Co said Jeff Immelt would retire as chief executive and would be replaced by John Flannery, the head of GE healthcare, ending a years-long succession plan.
PARIS Feb 7 French real-estate group Klepierre said on Tuesday it expected a 4 percent rise in 2012 revenue and said it would hike its 2011 dividend by more than 7 percent to 1.45 euros ($1.92)per share.
The subsidiary of French bank BNP Paribas reported a 4.2 percent rise in 2011 revenue to 1.0 billion euros, as well as a 1.8 percent rise in its cash flow per share. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier and Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)
* Hamilton lane incorporated reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results