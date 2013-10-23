PARIS Oct 23 French real-estate group Klepierre reported a 0.9 percent rise in third-quarter revenues and reaffirmed its full-year targets as its malls in France and the Nordics offset a tougher market in Spain and Portugal.

Klepierre, part-owned by BNP Paribas and Simon Property Group, said in its trading update on Wednesday that quarterly sales including fees rose to 267.8 million euros ($368.86 million).

It reiterated its aim to grow annual gross rents by 2 percent on a like-for-like basis and cash flow per share by 3 percent. ($1 = 0.7260 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent, editing by Geert De Clercq)