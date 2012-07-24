PARIS, July 24 French property group Klepierre
, which is mainly invested in shopping centres in
Europe, on Tuesday trimmed its outlook for full-year revenue
growth after speeding up the planned sale of malls and offices
to cut debt.
Klepierre, whose key shareholders are Simon Property Group
and French bank BNP Paribas, said it expected
rental income to grow 3 to 4 percent this year, down from a
previous target of circa 4 percent.
"This is due to the accelerated disposal programme," Chief
Executive Laurent Morel told a conference call.
The company said it had sold or agreed to sell slightly more
assets than expected in the first half, at 520 million euros.
Net current cash flow per share for the first six months of 2012
was flat at 0.99 euros compared to the same period in 2011 after
dividend payout.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier)