PARIS, July 29 French shopping mall operator Klepierre raised its 2015 earnings outlook slightly on an improving retail environment and higher cost savings expectations following its merger last year with Dutch group Corio.

The company said in its first half earnings report that it now expected 2015 net current cash flow per share of 2.15 euros ($2.37) whereas it had previously flagged a range of 2.10-2.15 euros.

"The rapid delivery of operating and financial synergies makes us confident to over-deliver targetted synergies in year one and we now target more than the initially expected 20 million euros," Chief Executive Laurent Morel told journalists on a conference call.

"Therefore supported by the first half earnings and the retail business that seems to be improving rapidly since the beginning of the year, we have revised our full year guidance upwards," he added.

The company, which is 20 percent owned by U.S. mall operator Simon Property Group, bought Corio last year in a 7.2 billion euro deal as it refocuses its portfolio on wealthy regions in Europe seeing faster than average economic growth.

Klepierre said shopping centre rental income rose 2.8 percent in the first half of the year from the same period of last year, including only 0.4 percent rental index adjustments which are tied to currently low inflation.

($1 = 0.9072 euros)