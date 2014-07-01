PARIS, July 1 France's Klepierre said its 56.1 percent owned Steen and Strom unit sold five shopping centres in Sweden for 354 million euros ($483 million) to Norwegian private property owner Olav Thon Group.

"This portfolio disposal is part of Klepierre's asset rotation strategy to enhance the overall portfolio profile," Klepierre said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The transaction also releases financial capacity for Steen & Strom to fund the future targeted development projects that are planned to be realized in Norway, Sweden and Denmark in the coming years." ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Andrew Callus)