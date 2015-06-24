PARIS, June 24 Klepierre is selling
nine Dutch shopping malls to Wereldhave for 770
million euros ($861 million) as the French mall operator
refocuses its Dutch portfolio on the affluent Randstad region.
Klepierre, which bought smaller Dutch rival Corio last year
in a 7.2 billion euro takeover, said that it would mostly use
the net cash proceeds from the deal, estimated at 654 million
euros, to pay down debt.
The company, which is 20 percent owned by U.S. mall operator
Simon Property Group, said that it was sticking with its
full-year earnings estimate of net current cash flow of
2.10-2.15 euros per share despite the sale.
With consumer spending in Europe recovering only slowly,
Klepierre, like bigger Franco-Dutch rival Unibail-Rodamco
, has been refocusing its portfolio on wealthy regions
in Europe seeing faster than average economic growth.
Following the sale, Klepierre will have Dutch assets worth 1
billion euros in the Netherlands' central Randstad region,
primarily in the cities of Rotterdam and Utrecht.
($1 = 0.8945 euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)