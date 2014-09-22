Sept 22 Klepp Sparebank

* Says Klepp Sparebank and Time Sparebank to form new entity Jæren Sparebank

* Says the bank will have total assets of about 12.7 billion Norwegian crowns and capital of about 1.2 billion crowns

* Says merger is expected to be carried out in early Q1 2015