LONDON Oct 29 Swiss industrial group Klesch
said on Monday it has expressed interest in acquiring Italian
steel producer Lucchini, the latest asset in Italy eyed by the
Geneva-based firm.
The move follows news earlier this month that the private
industrial group was looking to buy an Italian aluminium smelter
in Sardinia that is being closed by Alcoa.
"I can confirm the expressed interest (in Lucchini) but that
is all I can comment at the moment," a company spokeswoman for
Klesh said.
Lucchini is owned by Russia's Severstal and
Severstal's owner Alexei Mordashov. The Italian firm declined to
comment.
Klesch sold parts of its bankrupt Dutch aluminium smelter
ZALCO, owned by its subsidiary BaseMet, in June. Its Voerde
smelter in Germany is also searching for a buyer after declaring
insolvency in September.