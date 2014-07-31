LONDON, July 31 The Milford Haven refinery in Wales will remain idle until Klesch Group completes its acquisition from Murphy Oil, probably at the end of October, chairman Gary Klesch said on Thursday.

"My guess is we will close it (the acquisition) in the end of October and re-start it (the refinery) very, very shortly thereafter," Klesch told Reuters.

Murphy Oil has agreed to sell its 135,000 barrels per day Milford Haven refinery to Klesch, who vowed to maintain operations at the struggling plant.

Murphy halted production at the plant in May after failing to strike a deal with London-based private equity fund Grey Bull. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Keiron Henderson)