GENEVA, March 15 Private investor Gary
Klesch said on Thursday that his Swiss-based company has
submitted the only bid for insolvent refiner Petroplus' French
plant Petit-Couronne.
Asked if it was true that his firm had made an offer for the
refiner, he said: "It is. We were told by the court there were
no other bids ...We are in negotiations on the others."
Klesch also confirmed an earlier report that his firm had
pledged to invest 160 million euros in the refinery over five
years and to retain around 410 of 550 jobs.
Thursday is the deadline for offers to be submitted to the
administrators of the French refinery.