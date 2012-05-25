DUESSELDORF, Germany May 25 Kloeckner & Co , Europe's biggest independent steel trader, said on Friday it plans to exit eastern Europe completely this year.

Kloeckner announced last year plans to cut 700 jobs in Europe and sell low-margin units in preparation for an economic slowdown, with sites in Spain and eastern Europe most affected.

Steelmakers have been hit by a slump in demand in Europe amid the euro zone crisis, and Kloeckner warned earlier this month it would only reach its 2012 profit target if Europe's economy improved in the second half of the year. (Reporting by Tom Kackenhoff; Writing by Maria Sheahan)