FRANKFURT Oct 1 German steel distributor
Kloeckner & Co said on Thursday it had acquired U.S.
firm American Fabricators as part of its strategy to expand its
services and to raise market potential in the United States.
Kloeckner, trying to combat the effect of persistently low
steel prices mainly caused by overproduction in China, is aiming
to invest in higher-value products and services.
"Having expanded our service centre activities in the U.S.
to a significant degree, we are now entering the higher
value-added segment of sheet metal fabrication," Chief Executive
Gisbert Ruehl said in a statement.
Kloeckner said the Nashville, Tennessee, headquartered
American Fabricators specialises in the fabrication of sheets
into complex parts for different industries and has annual sales
of around $30 million.
"The process expertise gained can also be channelled into
creating value in other regions of the U.S. and even at European
locations," Ruehl said.
Kloeckner did not disclose the purchase price.
