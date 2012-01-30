FRANKFURT Jan 30 Kloeckner & Co
, Europe's largest independent steel trader, expects
Europe's demand for steel to drop significantly this year, its
chief executive told a German newspaper.
"We are preparing ourselves for a drop in steel demand in
Europe of up to 5 percent this year, it could even be worse,"
Gisbert Ruehl told Financial Times Deutschland in an interview
published on Monday.
Europe's debt crisis has undermined consumer confidence, hit
industrial output and raised the spectre of recession in the
single currency zone, leaving clients reluctant to stock their
inventories in a sector that swings swiftly to match economic
cycles.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Jason Neely)