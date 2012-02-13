LONDON Feb 13 Junior lenders to German plastic films group Kloeckner Pentaplast are bracing for losses as the company gets ready to unveil a loan covenant breach and a possible fresh equity injection, banking sources said on Monday.

A loan covenant breach has been expected since November when Kloeckner asked lenders to form groups for a restructuring and commissioned an independent business review. [ID: nRLP57867a]

Kloeckner is owned by private equity firm Blackstone, which bought the firm from Cinven in 2007, backed by around 1.25 billion euros ($1.65 billion) of leveraged loans.

Blackstone could cure a covenant breach by injecting fresh equity, but the company's junior lenders could still suffer losses in a restructuring.

Blackstone was not immediately available to comment.

Senior and junior lenders have been asked to come up with proposals, banking sources said. Some lenders are angling to take control of Kloeckner, two sources said.

US investment firms Oaktree Capital and Strategic Value Partners, both well respected funds in the distressed debt universe, own senior and junior debt respectively.

Kloeckner's mezzanine and second lien loans are trading at distressed levels, which indicate losses.

The company's 187 million euro mezzanine loan is quoted at around 15 percent of face value in the secondary loan market, down from 32 percent in early November, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

A 187 million euro second lien loan is quoted at 24.8 percent, down from 42.8 percent in the same period, the data shows.

The senior loans, which are not expected to suffer losses are quoted at 85.2 percent of face value.

Senior lenders are being advised by Moelis & Co. and legal advisor Bingham McCutchen and junior lenders are being advised by Rothschild as financial adviser and Kirkland & Ellis as legal adviser.

Kloeckner is being advised by Blackstone's restructuring team. ($1 = 0.7566 euros) (Additional reporting by Alexander Huebner; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)