LONDON Feb 13 Junior lenders to German
plastic films group Kloeckner Pentaplast are bracing for losses
as the company gets ready to unveil a loan covenant breach and a
possible fresh equity injection, banking sources said on Monday.
A loan covenant breach has been expected since November when
Kloeckner asked lenders to form groups for a restructuring and
commissioned an independent business review. [ID: nRLP57867a]
Kloeckner is owned by private equity firm Blackstone, which
bought the firm from Cinven in 2007, backed by around 1.25
billion euros ($1.65 billion) of leveraged loans.
Blackstone could cure a covenant breach by injecting fresh
equity, but the company's junior lenders could still suffer
losses in a restructuring.
Blackstone was not immediately available to comment.
Senior and junior lenders have been asked to come up with
proposals, banking sources said. Some lenders are angling to
take control of Kloeckner, two sources said.
US investment firms Oaktree Capital and Strategic Value
Partners, both well respected funds in the distressed debt
universe, own senior and junior debt respectively.
Kloeckner's mezzanine and second lien loans are trading at
distressed levels, which indicate losses.
The company's 187 million euro mezzanine loan is quoted at
around 15 percent of face value in the secondary loan market,
down from 32 percent in early November, according to Thomson
Reuters LPC data.
A 187 million euro second lien loan is quoted at 24.8
percent, down from 42.8 percent in the same period, the data
shows.
The senior loans, which are not expected to suffer losses
are quoted at 85.2 percent of face value.
Senior lenders are being advised by Moelis & Co. and legal
advisor Bingham McCutchen and junior lenders are being advised
by Rothschild as financial adviser and Kirkland & Ellis as legal
adviser.
Kloeckner is being advised by Blackstone's restructuring
team.
($1 = 0.7566 euros)
