* Blackstone PE, Oaktree seek debt-for-equity swap
* Lazard appointed to sell company if restructuring fails
By Claire Ruckin
LONDON, March 12 Private equity firm
Blackstone has agreed to reinvest in its struggling
German plastic films firm Kloeckner Pentaplast alongside senior
lenders Oaktree in a bid to restructure its debt, banking
sources said on Monday.
Blackstone bought Kloeckner from Cinven in 2007, backed by
1.25 billion euros ($1.64 billion) of leveraged loans. The
company breached its Dec. 31 senior leveraged covenants but
managed on Friday to secure a covenant waiver until the end of
June.
A loan covenant breach had been expected since November when
Kloeckner asked lenders to form groups for a restructuring and
commissioned an independent business review. [ID: nRLP57867a]
U.S. distressed debt investment fund Oaktree Capital bought
a large portion of Kloeckner's loans in the secondary markets
and together with Blackstone Private Equity is pushing for a
debt-for-equity swap.
Blackstone declined to comment.
Junior lenders could suffer heavy losses in a restructuring.
. They have until March 21 to agree to a
consensual restructuring otherwise Lazard, which has been
appointed as M&A adviser, will go forward with a sale of the
group.
Kloeckner's 187 million euro mezzanine loan is quoted at
around 7 percent of face value in the secondary loan market,
down from 32 percent in early November, according to Thomson
Reuters LPC data.
A 187 million euro second lien loan is quoted at 18 percent,
down from 42.8 percent in the same period, the data showed.