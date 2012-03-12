* Blackstone PE, Oaktree seek debt-for-equity swap

* Lazard appointed to sell company if restructuring fails

By Claire Ruckin

LONDON, March 12 Private equity firm Blackstone has agreed to reinvest in its struggling German plastic films firm Kloeckner Pentaplast alongside senior lenders Oaktree in a bid to restructure its debt, banking sources said on Monday.

Blackstone bought Kloeckner from Cinven in 2007, backed by 1.25 billion euros ($1.64 billion) of leveraged loans. The company breached its Dec. 31 senior leveraged covenants but managed on Friday to secure a covenant waiver until the end of June.

A loan covenant breach had been expected since November when Kloeckner asked lenders to form groups for a restructuring and commissioned an independent business review. [ID: nRLP57867a]

U.S. distressed debt investment fund Oaktree Capital bought a large portion of Kloeckner's loans in the secondary markets and together with Blackstone Private Equity is pushing for a debt-for-equity swap.

Blackstone declined to comment.

Junior lenders could suffer heavy losses in a restructuring. . They have until March 21 to agree to a consensual restructuring otherwise Lazard, which has been appointed as M&A adviser, will go forward with a sale of the group.

Kloeckner's 187 million euro mezzanine loan is quoted at around 7 percent of face value in the secondary loan market, down from 32 percent in early November, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

A 187 million euro second lien loan is quoted at 18 percent, down from 42.8 percent in the same period, the data showed.