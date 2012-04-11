* Litigation threatened against company to avoid 450 mln jnr
debt write off
* Legal action could be M&A negotiating tactic
* M&A bid will need to cover par payout of 850 mln euros snr
debt
By Claire Ruckin
LONDON, April 11 Hedge fund SVP is leading a
group of junior lenders in an aggressive bid to buy German
plastic films firm Kloeckner Pentaplast, threatening legal
action to avoid being wiped out in a restructuring of the
company's 1.3 billion euro ($1.71 billion) debt pile, banking
sources said on Wednesday.
SVP and junior lenders are trying to find investors to back
a bid for Kloeckner after rejecting a consensual debt
restructuring proposal put forward by owners Blackstone and
senior lender Oaktree, leading M&A adviser Lazard to push ahead
with a sale of the group.
Blackstone and SVP declined to comment.
Applying a rare and aggressive tactic, junior lenders have
hired litigation boutique Quinn Emanuel and have threatened
litigation against the company and senior lenders. This will
strengthen their leverage in an M&A process, debt restructuring
experts said.
"When junior lenders have their backs against the wall it is
increasingly becoming the case that they will resort to
litigation if there is no other option. It is a fairly
aggressive tactic but when there are large sums of money
involved people will give it a shot," lawyer Clive Zietman,
partner and head of commercial litigation at Stewarts Law, said.
"It is a useful commercial weapon if the threat is real and
based on concrete legal principles."
The expectation is that SVP's litigation threat is a
negotiating tactic for buying the business and the threat will
be removed if their offer for the company is accepted and a
wider M&A process stopped, bankers and lawyers said.
"Signalling litigation intent is aggressive around a deal.
Very often, all junior lenders have is their legal rights and it
can be a way of negotiating a deal effectively by leveraging
their legal rights through the threat or use of litigation," a
lawyer said.
If a bid comes in that will pay senior lenders out their 850
million euros of debt at par then it is likely that it will be
accepted and they will deliver their shares to the winning
bidder, bankers said.
SVP or any other interested party has until June 22 to come
up with an acceptable bid for the company. Junior lenders value
the company at around 6 to 8 times the company's 130 million
euro EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation
and amortisation), sources close to the company said.
After June 22 a covenant breach waiver expires and it is
likely that senior lenders can enforce the debt restructuring
proposal as the company will be in default of its loan
repayments, bankers said.
Junior lenders such as SVP bought first-lien debt of around
15 percent which will be converted into equity to limit losses
if the debt restructuring goes ahead, bankers added.
Blackstone bought Kloeckner from Cinven in 2007, backed by
1.25 billion euros of leveraged loans. A debt restructuring
proposed that Blackstone would reduce its majority stake and
co-own Kloeckner with Oaktree, wiping out junior debt.
They would reduce senior debt to 500 million euros from 850
million in a debt-for-equity swap and wipe out 260 million euros
of mezzanine loans, mainly owned by the company itself, and 190
million euros of second-lien loans.
The company is currently 10 times leveraged but this would
be lowered to 3.8 times if debt reduced to 500 million euros.