FRANKFURT, Sept 19 German steel distributor
Kloeckner & Co said it has appointed Markus Ketter to
take over as finance chief next year, relieving Chief Executive
Gisbert Ruehl from a double role he has held for almost three
years.
Ketter, who is currently chief financial officer of
mechanical engineering company Schuler, will assume
his new post on Feb. 1, Kloeckner said on Wednesday.
CEO Ruehl has overseen the company's finances since 2005 and
took the top job on the board in addition in late 2009.
Kloeckner also said on Wednesday that Chief Operating
Officer Ulrich Becker will leave the company by mutual agreement
at the end of September.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)