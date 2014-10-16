By Arno Schuetze and Claire Ruckin
| FRANKFURT/LONDON
FRANKFURT/LONDON Oct 16 U.S. plastics group
Polyone is bidding for German packaging maker Kloeckner
Pentaplast in a potential 1.5 billion-euro ($2
billion) deal, several people familiar with the matter said.
Buyout group Apollo is also among the four bidders
who have handed in final bids for the business that invesment
firm Strategic Value Partners (SVP) has put on the block, the
people said.
"However, the tough market environment, which has sent
valuations of peers sliding, is having a negative effect on the
auction," one of the people said.
If SVP is unable to get the price it wants for the asset it
may opt for a so-called dividend recapitalisation, a process
whereby existing debt is refinanced and increased to enable
shareholders to take a dividend payment, the people added.
SVP acquired Kloeckner Pentaplast from private equity firm
Blackstone following a lengthy restructuring process.
Blackstone had bought the company from Cinven in 2007, backed by
1.25 billion euros of leveraged loans.
An attempt to sell the company in autumn 2013 was put on ice
after potential buyers indicated they would not meet the asking
price of Kloeckner Pentaplast's owners.
A price tag of 1.5 billion euros would value Kloeckner
Pentaplast at more than eight times its expected annual earnings
before interest, tax, amortisation and depreciation of just
below 180 million euros.
That would be a premium to peers like Berry, Ball
or Silgan, which trade at an average of 7.7
times their expected earnings, following a recent decline in
their stock prices.
Bankers are working on debt financing packages of around 1
billion euros or 5.8 times Kloeckner's EBITDA. Syndicated
leveraged loans and high-yield bonds denominated in euros and
dollars are all being considered, banking sources said.
SVP and Kloeckner Pentaplast declined to comment, while no
one at Polyone was immediately available for comment.
For 2013 Kloeckner Pentaplast posted an adjusted EBITDA of
174 million euros on sales of 1.2 billion euros, while net debt
at the end of the year stood at 430 million euros.
Founded in 1965 as a unit of steel and machinery group
Kloeckner-Werke, Kloeckner Pentaplast also makes pipe insulation
and other plastics products. It employs 3,100 staff at 18
production sites in 12 countries.
($1 = 0.7400 euros)
(With additional reporting by Alexander Hübner in Frankfurt;
Editing by Greg Mahlich)