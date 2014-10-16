(Adds that Apollo declined to comment)
By Arno Schuetze and Claire Ruckin
FRANKFURT/LONDON Oct 16 Investment firm
Strategic Value Partners (SVP) has attracted four offers for
German packaging maker Kloeckner Pentaplast in a
potential 1.5 billion-euro ($2 billion) deal, several people
familiar with the matter said.
Buyout group Apollo is among the bidders, the people
said.
But U.S. plastics group Polyone denied that it was
also interested.
"Polyone is not bidding on Kloeckner Pentaplast," a company
spokesman said.
One of the sources said that it remained to be seen if any
deal would materialise given the recent market turmoil.
"The tough market environment, which has sent valuations of
peers sliding, is having a negative effect on the auction," the
person said.
If SVP is unable to get the price it wants for the asset it
may opt for a so-called dividend recapitalisation, a process
whereby existing debt is refinanced and increased to enable
shareholders to take a dividend payment, the people added.
SVP acquired Kloeckner Pentaplast from private equity firm
Blackstone following a lengthy restructuring process.
Blackstone had bought the company from Cinven in 2007, backed by
1.25 billion euros of leveraged loans.
An attempt to sell the company in autumn 2013 was put on ice
after potential buyers indicated they would not meet the asking
price of Kloeckner Pentaplast's owners.
A price tag of 1.5 billion euros would value Kloeckner
Pentaplast at more than eight times its expected annual earnings
before interest, tax, amortisation and depreciation of just
below 180 million euros.
That would be a premium to peers like Berry, Ball
or Silgan, which trade at an average of 7.7
times their expected earnings, following a recent decline in
their stock prices.
Bankers are working on debt financing packages of around 1
billion euros or 5.8 times Kloeckner's EBITDA. Syndicated
leveraged loans and high-yield bonds denominated in euros and
dollars are all being considered, banking sources said.
Officials at SVP, Kloeckner Pentaplast and Apollo all
declined to comment.
For 2013 Kloeckner Pentaplast posted an adjusted EBITDA of
174 million euros on sales of 1.2 billion euros, while net debt
at the end of the year stood at 430 million euros.
Founded in 1965 as a unit of steel and machinery group
Kloeckner-Werke, Kloeckner Pentaplast also makes pipe insulation
and other plastics products. It employs 3,100 staff at 18
production sites in 12 countries.
($1 = 0.7400 euros)
(With additional reporting by Alexander Hübner in Frankfurt;
Editing by Greg Mahlich)