FRANKFURT, Aug 7 German steel distributor
Kloeckner & Co expects job cuts and savings to help
improve earnings again next year after predicting stagnating
profit in 2013 amid weak steel demand.
"Even if we cannot expect any tailwind from the European
steel market, we anticipate that, given the timely, radical
restructuring measures, we will return to profit next year,"
Chief Executive Gisbert Ruehl said in a statement on Wednesday.
Analysts in a Reuters poll see Kloeckner posting a 2014 net
profit of 33.6 million euros after a loss of 38.6 million this
year.
The steel sector has been hit by a fall in demand for cars,
appliances and new buildings. In Europe, demand for steel has
slumped by almost a third since 2007 and government austerity
and tight credit conditions are expected to remain a drag.
ArcelorMittal, the world's No. 1 steelmaker, last
week cut its outlook on weaker than forecast demand in Europe
and the United States, and Salzgitter, Germany's
second-biggest steel company, this week issued its second profit
warning this year.
Kloeckner said it expects its operating earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding
restructuring costs, to come in at about 140 million euros,
broadly flat from 139 million a year earlier and in line with
analyst estimates in a Reuters poll.
The company, which is cutting more than 2,000 jobs and
shutting 70 sites around the world, had scrapped a previous
outlook for core operating profit of about 200 million euros in
May, saying it looked increasingly unrealistic.
($1 = 0.7513 euros)
