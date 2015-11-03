(Adds details on earnings)
* Restructuring outweighed by drops in prices, demand
* Q4 EBITDA before restructuring seen in single-digit mln
euros
* 2015 EBITDA ex-restructuring seen at up to 85 mln euros
FRANKFURT, Nov 3 German steel distributor
Kloeckner swung to a net loss in the third quarter
due to pressure from cheap imports and slow demand in
anticipation of a further fall in prices as well as a collapse
in prices for scrap.
Kloeckner, whose efforts to restructure and digitise its
business have so far been outpaced by price drops due to cheap
Chinese exports and weak demand, said it made a quarterly net
loss of 9 million euros ($9.9 million) compared with a profit of
16 million a year earlier.
Kloeckner said on Tuesday it expected core earnings before
restructuring charges in the single-digit millions of euros in
the fourth quarter, where it forecast pressure from falling
prices and slow demand to continue.
In the third quarter, earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation, amortisation (EBITDA) and restructuring charges of
halved to 30 million euros, as the company had flagged in
earlier this month.
Kloeckner said it expected full-year EBITDA before
restructuring expenses of up to 85 million euros, less than half
what it made last year.
It added that it expected an increase of about 1 percent in
real steel demand in Europe for the whole of 2015 and a decrease
of about 2 percent in the United States due to a slump in the
oil and gas sector.
($1 = 0.9084 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)