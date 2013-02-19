* Knauf encouraged by own steel distribution activities
* Indicates that Knauf, Kloeckner would be geographic fit
* Knauf Interfer unit says purchase is strategic investment
* Kloeckner shares jump more than 10 pct
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, Feb 19 Shares in German steel
distributor Kloeckner & Co SE jumped more than 10
percent after a stake purchase by billionaire investor Albrecht
Knauf sparked speculation he could be planning a full bid.
The stock was trading at 10.535 euros by 1304 GMT, after
rising to a 10-month high of 10.55 euros in the wake of a
statement revealing the purchase issued after Monday's Frankfurt
market close.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, one trader said the
acquisition could represent another example of a wealthy German
industrial family targeting a large listed rival, citing car
parts maker Schaeffler's attempt to take over peer Continental
AG as a precedent.
Knauf did not say if he planned to further increase the
stake in Kloeckner or even make a full offer, but said raising
his holding to almost 8 percent was part of a drive to further
expand in steel trading.
Knauf Interfer, an Essen, Germany-based steel distributor
that is part of Albrecht Knauf's construction materials group,
said on Tuesday its new Chief Executive Klaus Kremper was
overseeing a expansion of its steel trading activities.
"In light of this background, the purchase of Kloecker & Co
shares is a strategic investment," it added. "Engaging in steel
distribution has been a positive experience for the family of
Dr. Albrecht Knauf for many years."
LARGEST SHAREHOLDER
The rise in Kloeckner shares gave it a market value of more
than 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion). The stock was the biggest
gainer on Germany's midcap index MDAX, which was up 0.8
percent.
"In as much as the stock has been very cheap, such a step
does not come as a surprise," said market analyst Heino Ruland
at Ruland Research.
A stock exchange announcement late on Monday said Knauf had
become Kloeckner's largest shareholder by taking a 7.82 percent
stake.
Knauf's interest comes despite a sector slump. Kloeckner,
Europe's biggest independent steel trader, said in November it
saw no near-term respite from massive overcapacity, adding it
was extending its job-cutting plans.
Knauf made his fortune selling gypsum, which remains the
mainstay of his diversified construction materials group with
23,000 staff.
Knauf Interfer also indicated that it and Kloeckner would
complement each other geographically. While Knauf Interfer
mainly sells in Europe, Kloeckner also had presence in the
United States and Asia, it said in its statement.
Financial sources have told Reuters Knauf had mandated
Deutsche Bank to advise him.
Knauf Interfer's annual sales volume of 1.3 million tonnes
compares with Kloeckner's 6.7 million tonnes in 2011.
($1 = 0.7490 euros)
(Additional reporting by Hakan Ersen and Francesco Canepa;
Editing by David Holmes)