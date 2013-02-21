FRANKFURT Feb 21 Billionaire investor Albrecht
Knauf plans to raise his stake in German steel distributor
Kloeckner & Co SE further after taking a stake of
almost 8 percent, a German newspaper reported.
Daily Handelsblatt cited industry sources as saying Knauf
aimed to lift his stake to at least 25 percent but less than 30
percent, the threshold that would require him by law to make a
full takeover bid.
The paper said that Kloeckner and Knauf Interfer, the
company through which Knauf has made his Kloeckner trades,
declined to comment.
Shares in Kloeckner jumped on Tuesday after Knauf's stake
purchase sparked speculation he could be planning a full
bid.
Knauf at the time did not say if he planned to further
increase the stake in Kloeckner or even make a full offer, but
said raising his holding to almost 8 percent, thereby becoming
Kloeckner's largest shareholder, was part of a drive to further
expand in steel trading.
($1 = 0.7490 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)