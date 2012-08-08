FRANKFURT Aug 8 Kloeckner & Co, Europe's biggest independent steel distributor, cut its full year outlook after quarterly operating profit declined steeper-than-expected, hit by pricing pressure as cautious buyers stayed on the sidelines.

Operating income in the second quarter fell to 50 million euros ($62.10 million) from 62 million last year while sales rose to 1.96 billion from 1.88 billion, Kloeckner said on Wednesday.

The average estimate in a Reuters poll for earnings before income, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) excluding one-offs, or operating income, was at 52.2 million euros. Consensus for sales was 1.981 billion euros.

Kloeckner said given the escalating economic situation in Europe, it was now "rather unlikely" it would match last year's operating income.

It had previously forecast that operating income would be broadly at last year's level of 217 million euros. ($1 = 0.8052 euros) (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)