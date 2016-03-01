By Georgina Prodhan
DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 1 German steel
distributor Kloeckner & Co is betting that doing more
business online will enable it to respond to tough sector
competition and allow it to reduce working capital and improve
cash flow and profitability.
The loss-making company has invested about 10 million euros
($11 million) in developing an online service platform to allow
its many small customers to automatically detect and request
imminent supply needs, speeding up delivery.
Next year, it will launch a broader industry platform to
bring in large suppliers. It is already working with steel
giants Nucor and Tata and is in talks with
others, Chief Executive Gisbert Ruehl said on Tuesday.
Along with restructuring, managing supply chains online is
the primary tool Kloeckner is using to combat desperate
conditions in the steel industry, where European and U.S. prices
are under pressure from cheap Chinese products.
The strategy is not without risk: success in this area will
come to some extent at the expense of its existing business, and
it will increase price transparency -- something more in the
interests of its customers than itself.
Still, Ruehl believes, the company will lose if it hangs
back.
"Will we do it, even if we cannibalise part of our own
business?" he asked at a news conference on Tuesday. "It will
come," he said. "The only question is who will do it?"
Ruehl, a consistent and outspoken advocate of online
expansion, is convinced that Kloeckner is for now ahead of its
peers.
Building a system that allows customers' factory machines to
predict and order what they need without human intervention will
reduce inventories on all sides, pushing more steel-dependent
sectors such as construction towards the just-in-time delivery
that is already prevalent in the automotive industry.
Lower steel inventories, driven not only by customers
holding out for lower prices but also by more efficient
ordering, helped Kloeckner to cut its net working capital by
almost 200 million euros last year.
That pushed its free cash flow back into positive territory
and helped reduce its net debt.
If it continues along its planned path, it could reduce net
working capital by more than a third by 2019, allowing it to
become practically debt-free if it wanted to, Kloeckner said.
Kloeckner plans to charge a transaction fee, initially of 3
percent, for customers using its service platform.
Ruehl said it was too early to tell whether that would be
sufficient to compensate for a likely fall in prices due to
greater transparency.
