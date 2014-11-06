Virtu Financial to buy KCG Holdings for about $1.4 bln
April 20 Virtu Financial Inc said it would buy rival trading firm KCG Holdings Inc for about $1.4 billion in cash.
Nov 6 Kloeckner & Co
* Says still plans 2014 dividend of 0.20 eur per share, net profit of 20 million eur
* Says business development pointing upward for 2015
* Says planning more acquisitions in the U.S., but none to be expected this year
* Nautilus Minerals Inc - Private placement of an aggregate of 11.2 million common shares of company at an issue price of c$0.239 per share