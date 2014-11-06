STOCKHOLM Nov 6 Klovern AB

* Klovern AB (publ) : Klovern announces preference share issue of SEK 1,050m

* The offer is carried out with a subscription price of SEK 150 and yearly dividend amounts to SEK 10 per preference share, which means that the newly issued preference shares have an annual dividend yield of 6.7%

* If the Offer is fully subscribed it will raise an amount of no more than approximately SEK 1,050m. The Board of Directors may decide to increase the Offer by up to SEK 825m

* Says sees favorable future opportunities for both acquisitions and further development of current properties, and in order to be able to seize such opportunities while still maintaining a balance between equity and debt that enables continued growth, the Board of Directors of Klövern has decided to carry out an issue of preference shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: