STOCKHOLM Nov 6 Klovern AB
* Klovern AB (publ) : Klovern announces preference share
issue of SEK 1,050m
* The offer is carried out with a subscription price of SEK
150 and yearly dividend amounts to SEK 10 per preference share,
which means that the newly issued preference shares have an
annual dividend yield of 6.7%
* If the Offer is fully subscribed it will raise an
amount of no more than approximately SEK 1,050m. The Board of
Directors may decide to increase the Offer by up to SEK 825m
* Says sees favorable future opportunities for both
acquisitions and further development of current properties, and
in order to be able to seize such opportunities while still
maintaining a balance between equity and debt that enables
continued growth, the Board of Directors of Klövern has decided
to carry out an issue of preference shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: