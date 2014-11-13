BRIEF-Dubai's Deyaar Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 32 million dirhams versus 51 million dirhams year ago
STOCKHOLM Nov 13 Klovern Ab
* Klövern ab (publ) : the offer to subscribe for preference shares is increased
* As a result of strong demand in the company's preference share issue, the Board of Directors of Klövern has resolved to increase the offer to comprise of up to 12,500,000 preference shares, corresponding to SEK 1,875 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage: