Sept 24 Kunming Sinobright Group Co Ltd

* Says signs agreement to acquire 100 percent stake in unit's commercial property firm in Kunming for an estimated 333.36 million yuan (54.34 million US dollar)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1uGELAT

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1346 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)