By Tessa Walsh and Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, March 30
Private equity firm EQT and
Danish pension fund ATP have put Danish IT group KMD up for sale
in an auction process, banking sources said on Friday.
EQT and ATP bought KMD in 2008 for 2 billion Danish Crowns
($358.00 million), backed by around 1 billion Danish Crowns of
debt. Under the deal EQT acquired 85 percent of KMD and ATP got
the rest.
At the time EQT and ATP said that they expected to own KMD
for between three to seven years before looking to exit the
company.
Another private equity buyout could be backed by around
3-400 million euros ($399.51 - $532.68 million) of debt, bankers
said.
Debt of this size would amount to roughly 4.2 to 5.6 times
the company's annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation of around 71 million euros, according to EQT's
website.
KME works on the development, operation and maintenance of
IT systems. It employs more than 3,200 people and has annual
revenue of more than 3.8 billion Danish Crowns, according to the
website.
($1 = 5.5866 Danish crowns)
($1 = 0.7509 euros)
(Reporting by Claire Ruckin; Editing by Greg Mahlich)