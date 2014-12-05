BRIEF-Endurance Technologies enters into license, technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
Dec 5 Audit and advisory firm KPMG said it hired in Switzerland a team of banking and sourcing experts from B-Source.
The team is headed by Hendrik von Gammeren, former head of the strategy and market division at B-Source, KPMG said.
The team will help strengthen KPMG's consulting capabilities in the financial industry, the company said. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)
April 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.