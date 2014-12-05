Dec 5 Audit and advisory firm KPMG said it hired in Switzerland a team of banking and sourcing experts from B-Source.

The team is headed by Hendrik von Gammeren, former head of the strategy and market division at B-Source, KPMG said.

The team will help strengthen KPMG's consulting capabilities in the financial industry, the company said. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)