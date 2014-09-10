BERLIN, Sept 10 A main stakeholder in German defence firm Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) is standing by plans for the tank maker to merge with French rival Nexter despite reports the German economy minister favours an all-German deal between KMW and Rheinmetall.

Manfred Bode, chairman of the KMW supervisory board and a top shareholder, has been invited to a meeting with economy minister Sigmar Gabriel on Wednesday to discuss the merger, a spokesman for KMW told Reuters.

"Manfred Bode was of course happy to accept the minister's request for a meeting," the spokesman said on Wednesday, declining to comment on details of the meeting.

Gabriel, who has announced a more restrictive policy on arms exports, is reportedly sceptical about plans for KMW to merge with Nexter and believes a merger with fellow German defence firm Rheinmetall would make more sense.

At meeting with labour representatives from German defence firms last month, Gabriel spoke of his preference for an all-German deal, participants told Reuters.

KMW and Nexter announced merger talks in July, with the aim that a combined company would be able to better withstand defence spending cuts. They hope to agree a deal in the first quarter of 2015.

KMW said that the economy ministry has known about the talks with Nexter for over a year.

"The minister knows that Nexter and KMW have agreed exclusive negotiations and that the owners of KMW are fully supportive of the plans to bring the two companies together," the spokesman said.

French defence minister Jean-Yves le Drian said on Tuesday in Bordeaux that he was unconcerned by Gabriel's reported doubts about the deal, saying he had heard differing views from other ministers. (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Noah Barkin)