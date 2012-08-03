Amazon lent $1 bln to merchants to boost sales on its marketplace
June 7 Amazon.com Inc has stepped up lending to third-party sellers on its site who are looking to grow their business, a company executive said in an interview on Wednesday.
NEW YORK Aug 3 Fitch Ratings on Friday said that it believes exposure among large rated counterparties to Knight Capital Group Inc is manageable, as the beleaguered market maker scrambles to save itself.
Embattled Knight Capital has obtained a credit line that will allow the brokerage to operate for the day, but major customers were still not sending trades to the company on Friday.
A software glitch on Wednesday flooded the New York Stock Exchange with unintended orders for scores of stocks, boosting some shares by more than 100 percent and leaving the largest U.S. retail market maker with a trading loss of $440 million, imperiling its survival.
"The large trading losses suffered by Knight Capital Group (KCG) since Wednesday's software glitch may ultimately lead to a structural change in the equity market-making business, but Fitch Ratings believes exposure to KCG, among large rated counterparties, is moderate and manageable," the ratings agency said in a statement.
"As a result, even in a bankruptcy scenario, we do not expect any major rated institutions to suffer large losses linked to KCG's difficulties."
June 7 Amazon.com Inc has stepped up lending to third-party sellers on its site who are looking to grow their business, a company executive said in an interview on Wednesday.
HONG KONG, June 8 A consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management and MBK Partners, as well as telecoms firm HKBN Ltd, are preparing separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.