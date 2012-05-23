May 23 Electronic trader Knight Capital Group Inc said its second-quarter results will be hurt by losses related to numerous issues during Facebook Inc's Nasdaq listing.

A technical glitch delayed Facebook's market debut on May 18 by roughly half an hour, and later delayed order confirmations.

Knight Capital, which provides electronic trading services to the brokers and other retail clients, sees a total pre-tax loss of $30 million to $35 million related to the social networking website's IPO.

The company has submitted claims for financial compensation from Nasdaq OMX Group Inc and is considering all legal remedies available, Knight Capital said in a regulatory filing.

Nasdaq has been sued by an investor who claimed the exchange operator was negligent in handling orders for Facebook shares following its initial public offering, causing losses for investors.

Knight Capital shares were down 1.3 percent at $12.28 in extended trading. They closed at $12.44 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.