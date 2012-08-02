BRIEF-CIFI holdings group says Xu Qi entered into sale and purchase agreement with Swift prosper and wang on properties
* Xu Qi entered into sale and purchase agreement with co, Swift Prosper and Wang On Properties
BOSTON Aug 2 Fidelity Investments' brokerage arm on Thursday was not routing orders through Knight Capital Group Inc, one of its top market makers, after a trading glitch wiped out $440 million of the firm's capital, according to people familiar with the situation.
Knight's stock has plummeted over the past two days after the trading problem was disclosed.
Fidelity, meanwhile, is not having any trouble routing orders as it moves the Knight business to other market makers, according to people briefed on the matter on Thursday. They declined to disclose their names because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the situation.
* Blackrock Capital Investment Corporation announces pricing of $125 million of 5.00 pct convertible notes due 2022