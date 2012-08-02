Aug 2 The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Wall Street's self-regulatory body, said on Thursday that it has examiners on site at Knight Capital Group.

FINRA spokeswoman Nancy Condon said in a statement that FINRA is "working with other regulators to review the impact resulting from Knight Capital's technology issue which occurred at the opening of trading at the NYSE" on Wednesday.

FINRA is also "closely monitoring the firm's capital," adding that as of Thursday afternoon, Knight was in compliance with net capital requirements, Condon said in the statement.

A trading glitch with Knight's software roiled markets and wiped out $440 million of the firm's capital, forcing it to seek new funding as its shares plunged more than 80 percent in two days.