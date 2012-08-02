BRIEF-BlackRock Capital Investment reports pricing of $125 mln of 5.00 pct convertible notes due 2022
* Blackrock Capital Investment Corporation announces pricing of $125 million of 5.00 pct convertible notes due 2022
WASHINGTON Aug 2 U.S. securities regulators are looking into the events surrounding Knight Capital Group's trading glitch this week, which roiled markets and wiped out $440 million of the firm's capital.
"We continue to closely review the events surrounding yesterday's trading and discuss those events with other regulators as well as Knight Capital Group," Securities and Exchange Commission spokesman John Nester said.
"We also are considering what, if any, additional steps may be necessary, beyond the post-Flash Crash measures that limited the impact of yesterday's trading."
* Blackrock Capital Investment Corporation announces pricing of $125 million of 5.00 pct convertible notes due 2022
BANGKOK, June 8 If recent history is anything to go by, letting Thais invest more money abroad is unlikely to spur major outflows, and that will mean continued firmness for the baht currency - and continuing frustration for Thai exporters.