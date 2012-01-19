* Q4 EPS $0.43 vs $0.10 a year ago
Jan 19 Knight Capital Group Inc's
quarterly profit rose four-fold as the electronic trader earned
more revenue from its market-making activities despite
challenging market conditions, sending its shares up 10 percent.
Main Street investors made fewer trades in their brokerage
accounts toward the end of 2011 amid skittish markets, slowing a
key engine of growth for U.S. discount brokers and companies
such as Knight Capital, which provide execution services to the
brokers and other retail clients.
Despite the trading lull, Knight's fourth-quarter earnings
rose to $40.2 million, or 43 cents per share, from $9.2 million,
or 10 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue from market making -- in which a company stands
ready to buy and sell shares at quoted prices, adding to market
liquidity -- rose 69 percent to $187.4 million.
"Amid lower retail trading activity compared to the fourth
quarter of 2010, market making maintained industry-leading
market share in U.S. equities and drove the rise in average
daily dollar volume traded," the company said in a statement.
The company said it expects to expand its market-making
activities in the options market.
Last month, Knight teamed up with GreenCrest Capital
Management to increase its ability to offer access to the
booming trade of private company shares on the secondary
markets.
The company has also been restructuring its operations. In
August, Knight said it would cut its global workforce by about 6
percent and close its Hong Kong branch.
"We're well into an overhaul of Institutional Sales and
Trading (unit) following the restructuring, instituted
additional measures to manage costs and started 2012 with new
commission structures in equities and fixed income," Knight's
Chief Executive Tom Joyce said on a post-earnings call.
Shares of the Jersey City, New Jersey-based company rose 10
percent to $13.10 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.