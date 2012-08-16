BRIEF-Plume Design says it has secured $37.5 million funding
* Plume Design Inc says existing investors also participated in Plume's financing round, bringing total equity funding in co to over $63 million
Aug 16 U.S. regulators are working to figure out whether the trading snafu at Knight Capital Group that resulted in a $440 million loss that nearly destroyed the firm was exacerbated by a breakdown in risk management, according to a source familiar with the situation.
One of the questions being asked by the SEC is why there appeared to be a breakdown in controls.
According to a separate source, there was no single point person at Knight to deal with the problem when it occurred, leading to further confusion and extending the time it took to stop the flow.
* Plume Design Inc says existing investors also participated in Plume's financing round, bringing total equity funding in co to over $63 million
PARIS, June 6 French President Emmanuel Macron will push through pro-business reforms to France's labour laws by decree before the end of the summer, according to a document handed to trade unions at a meeting with Macron and his prime minister on Tuesday.